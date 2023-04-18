Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving life right now.

Chopra Jonas chatted to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel alongside her “Citadel” co-star Richard Madden to promote their new TV series.

A synopsis reads, “Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?”

Given what the show is about, Patel questioned whether there was something that Chopra would want to remember forever if her memory was erased.

The actress, who shares daughter Malti Marie, 1, with husband Nick Jonas, insisted, “Oh my gosh, everything. I’m so grateful for my life. I’m grateful for the ups and downs.

“I don’t know, maybe I’m saying that because I’m in a place in my life where I’m happy and content and want to hold on to it just the way it is. I don’t know if I want to pick one thing, don’t make me!”

She said if she had to choose, it’d be, “Eating mangoes during summer vacation. My dad would buy mangoes and put them in like any Himalayan stream that we would be driving by.

“They would become ice cold because it was, you know, cold river. Then we would eat mangoes by a stream. It’s something I really remember.”

Watch Chopra Jonas and Madden in “Citadel” when it launches on Prime Video on April 28.