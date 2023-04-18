Michelle Yeoh is taking centre stage in the “Star Trek” franchise.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will be star in the new original streaming movie event “Star Trek: Section 31”.

Yeoh will be reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, which she first played in season 1 of the series “Star Trek: Discovery”.

“In ‘Star Trek: Section 31’, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past,” the official description of the new project reads.

In the announcement, Yeoh said, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to my ‘Star Trek’ family and to the role I’ve loved for so long.”

She added, “‘Section 31’ has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of ‘Star Trek’ launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

In the “Star Trek” universe, Section 31 is an autonomous intelligence and defence organization that carries out clandestine missions for the Federation.

A “Section 31” series had been rumoured as in the works for several years, after Yeoh exited “Discovery” in its third season.

“All the way back in 2017, before the first season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

“For years, we’ve been looking forward to Michelle Yeoh one day returning to ‘Star Trek,’” added David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Her powerful performance as Captain and Emperor Georgiou was a pivotal moment for the return of the franchise, and her portrayal resonated with fans around the world in a multitude of ways.

Production will begin on the streaming movie later this year.