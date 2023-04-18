Trigger warning: This story contains suicidal contemplation.

In an exclusive report by People, Madison Beer reflects on a dark period in her life.

The “Reckless” singer has exclusively shared an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Half of It, which details a highly devastating struggle she went through at a very young age.

When she was 16 years old, Beer contemplated suicide after having nude photos of herself leaked online while parting ways with her manager and record label.

Beer, now 24, felt hopeless during the challenging time in her life and felt the pressure of each situation, which she described as “life-altering”, weighing on her as she considered jumping off a balcony.

Beer described the “emotional turmoil” of being dropped by her label at the time as “harder to work through.”

“I don’t think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn’t all that scared of being up so high,” wrote the star.

Beer’s younger brother eventually found her atop the balcony and began shouting for help from her parents.

“My little brother found me and screamed for my parents, and as I climbed back over, listening to them all freak out, I was only confused why they were making such a big deal out of it,” continued the starlet.

The musician told People in February that she hopes “sharing my honest journey that perhaps someone that wanted to hide behind a keyboard to be mean or poke fun at someone else’s expense thinks twice before they hit ‘send.’ I hope that we can find the strength to support each other and that we can work to treat others in the way we would want to be treated.”

The Half of It will be published on April 25.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.