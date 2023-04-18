Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift wants fans to know she’s doing just fine after news of her and Joe Alwyn’s breakup broke earlier this month.

During one of her Eras Tour shows in Tampa, Florida last week, one fan seated near the stage held up a sign that read, “You okay?,” referencing Swift’s iconic 2009 “You Belong With Me” music video where she and her onscreen crush, portrayed by Lucas Till, communicate via written signs through their neighbouring bedroom windows.

Photo: YouTube/ TaylorSwift

The “Love Story” hitmaker simply responded onstage with a thumbs up as she performed “Delicate”.

“This is so cute [because] to be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment,” a fellow Swiftie commented.

Another user pointed out “how loved TS is by her fans.”

One concertgoer, who wasn’t exactly sure what Swift was doing from her stadium seats until seeing the video online, thanked the fan with the sign for making Swift feel extra loved during the show.

“From the 300’s, thank you. We thought it was so cute but wasn’t sure what happened.”

Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before she reportedly called it quits.