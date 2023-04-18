Kylie Jenner has no regrets.

The reality star and beauty mogul is on the new cover of Homme Girls, and in it she opens up about her decision to get lip filler.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shares Whether She Wants More Kids

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” she says.

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” Jenner adds. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Photo: Ilya Lipkin for Homme Girls

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet: Inside Their ‘Casual’ Romance

Talking about her first experiences with makeup, Jenner says, “My mother had the greatest makeup collection. She had all these beautiful Chanel eyeshadows that I was obsessed with. And so many lipsticks. I would just play in her makeup and get in trouble. When YouTube came around I’d watch tutorials just to do my makeup to go to school.”

Asked for her makeup advice, the Kylie Cosmetics founder says, “I think less is more. I’ve really gotten down my full look, it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows.”