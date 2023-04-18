Priyanka Chopra is packing an authentic punch in her new series “Citadel”.

Series creators and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo recently spoke with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel where they discussed how Chopra’s penchant for action while shooting Season 1 of the new spy series elevated the show to a more intense viewing experience.

The Russo brothers, known for directing box office mega smashes like “Avengers: End Game”, said it was “amazing” to work with Chopra in their latest directorial project.

Anthony explained how Chopra, who plays Nadia Sinh, a spy who has had her memory wiped in the series, wasn’t initially involved in the show. However, once the brothers added her to the series, Anthony says adding her to the script made “ideas way bigger and way better.”

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in ‘Citadel’ — Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

When asked if they’ve ever seen Chopra in any of her Bollywood action films, Joe gave her the highly complimentary title of “the female Tom Cruise.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic, like she’s the female Tom Cruise, you know, it’s like she is so engaged physically,” began Joe.

“There is this stunt in the show where her character is in a restaurant fight and gets thrown from table to table by an actor and by one of the villains. And she was like, ‘I’m doing this.’ And I watched it. And I thought, ‘Oh, man, are we going to have to shut down?'” continued Joe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

Ultimately, Joe described her level of physical involvement and “authentic” bombastic commitment to the role as a source of energy that “ups the level of intensity for the audience and creates a, you know, some authenticity around the action sequences.”