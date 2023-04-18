Ireland Baldwin is keeping off of social media for a while.

The model shared an Instagram Story calling out a commenter who gave her a health scare after insisting Baldwin had a health issue.

“Women, moms, ‘nurses,’ like this are the people who ruin sharing your pregnancy on social media or at all,” she began her posts. “I hate people who go out of their way to instill fear in others. I hate unlicensed and unqualified people who diagnose people of bulls–t over the internet.”

She then shared a screenshot of the comment from a supposed nurse who claimed Baldwin was “a little puffy due to preeclampsia,” and also commented on a photo urging her to “check your blood pressure.”

“I don’t care if you think this is someone who is trying to be helpful … it isn’t,” she continued. “My hands aren’t swollen. My body is… pregnant. My cheeks and my face have been puffy my whole life.”

Despite her awareness of her own body, the comments fed into her anxiety.

“So naturally in a panic, I run to go check my blood pressure because as someone who struggles with health anxiety, of course I listen to a random on Instagram who scared me… and here we are,” she wrote.

The star is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), documenting the entire process on social media. The comment and subsequent panic, however, has led her to the decision to “keep the remainder of my pregnancy as private as possible as well as my daughter/her life and all of the things.”

“I shared tidbits here and there because I enjoyed connecting with people, feeling less alone at times, etc… but social media makes me miserable. You can only block so many frightening/ judgmental/ deranged low lives in a day,” she explained.

“I completely respect and understand why people don’t share their kids now or their relationships or anything for that matter. Instagram, TikTok, it’s all a toxic pit of nothingness.”