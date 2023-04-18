Television producer and writer Chuck Lorre (L) is congratulated by actor Charlie Sheen (R) after Lorre received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles on March 12, 2009. Lorre has produced shows such as "Grace Under Fire", "Dharma and Greg", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory."

It appears Charlie Sheen has made amends with “Two and a Half Men” showrunner Chuck Lorre, 12 years after their dramatic falling out.

The two are reuniting in the TV biz, teaming up for a new project- Lorre’s first Max comedy series “How To Be a Bookie”, as per Deadline.

Sheen has been cast in a recurring role in the single-camera comedy, headlined by Italian-immigrant-raised comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The upcoming series, which is sure to be one of the most anticipated shows of the year, hails from “Two and a Half Men” studio Warner Bros Television, where Lorre, 70, is based.

Sheen’s casting news arrives in light of his TV comeback. The actor, 57, is also set to star in Doug Ellin’s (“Entourage”) dramedy project “Ramble On”.

Prior to “Two and a Half Men”‘s abrupt ending in 2011, Sheen and Lorre worked on the hit CBS series together for eight years. Sheen was fired from his leading role in the sitcom, which earned him four Emmy nominations, due to his public meltdown, including verbal attacks on Lorre. As a result, the actor filed a $100 million lawsuit against the co-creator and executive producer and WBTV, which was eventually settled.

In the years to follow, Sheen began to hold himself accountable for his behaviour, publicly stating regret over his “Two and a Half Men” exit and his hope to make amends with Lorre, which has now occurred, leading to their new collaboration.

“How To Be a Bookie”, co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, focuses on “a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles high and low,” as per Deadline.

The series, which is currently in production, also stars Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Maxim Swinton. Lorre, who’s been tapped to direct the pilot, also serves as executive producer through his Chuck Lorre Productions.