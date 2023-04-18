Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn’t be prouder of the female actors of her generation.

Chopra Jonas chatted to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel alongside her “Citadel” co-star Richard Madden to promote their new TV series.

As Patel mentioned that she continues to break barriers as a South Asian woman in entertainment, the actress admitted it’s “very exciting,” before giving a shout-out to the females who have also fought to get to where they are today.

Chopra Jonas said of her “Citadel” character Nadia Sinh, who is a spy alongside Madden’s Mason Kane: “To me, to create a character, to work on a character like Nadia in a genre that’s monopolized by men [in] the spy world [where] there are very few women that you can think of that have had really amazing, kick ass parts… that’s what makes me feel really proud.

“I’ve been in the entertainment business now 22 years, and I remember how it was when I started it and the journey female actors have taken in the last two decades,” she continued.

“I’m very proud of my colleagues and my generation who pushed the envelope, demanded better parts for ourselves and created them when people weren’t making it for them.

“There’s so many actors… Kerry Washington, Mindy [Kaling], Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon… people who are like, ‘I’ll make my show myself,'” insisting that “it’s really empowering.”

Chopra Jonas admitted it’s still an ongoing struggle as a woman in entertainment, saying when asked when she felt like she’d been finally seen: “I think you have to try to be seen every day,” adding that respect “takes time” and is a “journey that will exist for everyone.”

A synopsis for “Citadel” reads, “Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?”

The series launches on Prime Video on April 28.