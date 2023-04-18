Jessie James Decker is sticking up for her sister.

On her Instagram Story, the singer detailed an incident that happened to her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, whose husband is Toronto Blue Jays player Anthony Bass.

Sydney had been on a United Airlines flight with her two children when a flight attendant asked her to pick the popcorn off the floor, which her daughter had spilled.

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children,” Decker explained on Instagram. “Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop.

She continued, “My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United.”

Decked added, “You guys, this whole time I’m thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn.”

She also said, “If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes? Y’all, this is just…”

Sydney’s husband also took to social media to call out United Airlines for over the incident.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

He later shared that United Airlines had gotten in touch and assured him that the issue would be taken up internally.