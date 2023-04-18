The new “Fast X” trailer is almost here.

Newcomer to the franchise, Brie Larson teased the release of a new trailer for the film two months after the first video.

“Ride or Die. New trailer 4.19 #FASTX,” she tweeted alongside a short video.

The clip showed Larson’s character Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency, at the helm of her vehicle before stepping out and giving the camera an intense stare.

The first official trailer for the action film was released in February, giving fans a first look at the penultimate film for the main franchise.

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path,” reads the official synopsis for the upcoming movie. “Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fuelled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.”

“Fast X” zooms into theatres on May 19.