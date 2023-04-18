Stanley Tucci read some of those NSFW comments over lockdown.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actor was labelled a sex symbol during the pandemic after showing his social media followers how to make cocktails.

During a chat with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about his new show “Citadel”, the host mentioned his sex symbol status.

Tucci said when asked whether he reads the comments and if any of them make him blush: “Yes… during lockdown, when it all first happened, we had all my kids at home. The older kids were home, they couldn’t go to university. So, we would read the comments out loud, crying with laughter.

“Some of them were so funny and some of them were so lewd that you were like, ‘Oh my God, who thinks of that?’ You know?” he admitted, avoiding telling us exactly which comments he was referring to, but did mention people talking about “giving him” things.

Tucci admitted he had shown his wife, Felicity Blunt, whom he married in 2012.

The 62-year-old said, “Yeah, we would laugh… it was great, I mean listen, to be my age [and get those comments], great! That’s great.”

Sex symbol status aside, Tucci is playing Bernard Orlick in his latest TV series, “Citadel”, starring alongside the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

A synopsis reads, “Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?”

“Citadel” launches on Prime Video on April 28.