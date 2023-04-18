Issa Rae is keeping mum on the upcoming “Barbie Movie”.

After the upcoming film’s iconic posters went viral, the fan reaction to the film has been ecstatic.

“It’s been amazing,” she said of the fan reaction to People at AT&T’s Game Ball Experience. “I’m super, super excited that people are excited, and I’m just sitting back waiting for it all to come out.”

The actress has kept quiet on the details, though her own poster seems to suggest she’s “President Barbie”.

BARBIE, US character poster, Issa Rae, 2023. – Photo: Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Issa Rae in “Barbie Movie” – Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

“I can’t confirm or deny anything,” she teased.

“You’re not about to get me in trouble,” she added with a laugh. “I’m going to let [director] Greta [Gerwig] and [star] Margot [Robbie] take the lead, and I’m shutting the f— up and sitting back.”

The teaser trailer for the film was officially released earlier this month, showing Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken enjoying the colourful world of the doll franchise.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa join the cast as different versions of Ken, while Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Rae play different versions of Barbie.

Emerald Fennell also joins the cast in the role of Midge while Michael Cera is playing Allan. Other non-Barbie characters revealed through posters include America Ferrera as “a human,” Ariana Greenblatt as another “human,” Helen Mirren as “the narrator,” Connor Swindells as an “intern,” and Jamie Demetriou as “a suit.”

“Barbie” arrives in theatres on July 21.