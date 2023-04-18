Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in “Ghosted”, an action-filled rom-com for Apple TV+ set within the world of espionage.

Evans plays Cole, a salt-of-the-earth guy who falls head over heels for the de Armas’ character, a mysterious woman named Sadie, only to make the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they have the chance to consider a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

This marks the third movie in which Evans and de Armas have co-starred, having previously appeared together in “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man”. However, as the actors pointed out in a recent interview with People, it’s the first time their characters haven’t been at odds.

According to de Armas, “Ghosted” is the first time that she and Evans finally got to “like each other” in a movie.

“It was nice, with this movie we finally got to interact in a more playful, banter-y sort of way,” added Evans. “In ‘Knives Out’ we’re obviously adversarial. The second film, ‘Gray Man’, we didn’t have anything together, so this was fun to actually get to have some repartee and explore that type of movie.”

“Ghosted” also flips the trope of a male hero rescuing a damsel in distress, given that it’s de Armas who rescues the erstwhile Captain America.

“I thought it was very refreshing and new and unexpected for people to see Chris in this position of not being the one in control and strong and saving the day,” said de Armas. “For me, it was a lot of fun — a lot of work and a lot to do, but it was really cool.”

“That’s what I liked about the movie,” Evans interjected. “It’s so fun to be the eyes of the audience and react how they would — or at least how I assume most of the audience would, certainly how I would — to panic and be relatively incapable. The more human you respond, the funnier it is.”

“Ghosted” debuts on Friday, April 21.