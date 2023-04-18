A royal author is claiming to know the reason King Charles stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls.

Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed author, Robert Jobson, wrote in his new book: “Charles stopped taking the calls, however, after his son had sworn at him and repeatedly asked for funds in their tense calls.

“When the Queen asked him why, Charles told her that he was not a bank,” the British journalist added, according to Page Six.

Jobson suggested that Harry did stay in touch with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and “was regularly trying to contact” her when he and Meghan Markle moved to California after stepping back as senior royals in March 2020.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Included In King Charles’ Official Coronation Souvenir Programme Amid Royal Rift

“The Queen hoped that her grandson, having decided to live in Canada and then California, would find peace and happiness living the life he had chosen, but in the end she asked him to speak directly to his father,” Jobson wrote.

An insider told Jobson that Her Majesty found Harry’s calls quite “difficult and wearisome,” adding that she “didn’t want to interfere” in Harry’s relationship with his father.

Jobson wrote that Charles feels “torn between love and duty and [is] deeply saddened” amid the royal rift.

Money isn’t something Harry has shied away from discussing in the past, especially when it came down to security.

The Duke wrote in his bombshell memoir Spare, that was released earlier this year, that Charles told him the royals didn’t have “enough money” to financially support Meghan, Page Six claimed.

He stated Charles had said he was “already having to pay” a lot to support him, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse,” Harry alleged. “That was his job. That was the whole deal.”

READ MORE: Why Prince Harry Will Be ‘Very Much On The Sidelines’ At King Charles’ Coronation: Royal Expert

He even suggested Charles was jealous of Meghan’s popularity, writing: “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.”

Despite the ups and downs, which are thought to have just gotten worse after the release of Harry’s book and his and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex will be attending his father’s upcoming coronation on May 6. However, Meghan is staying in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

ET Canada has contacted Archewell and Buckingham Palace spokespeople for comment on Jobson’s claims.