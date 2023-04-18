Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds affectionately held hands while taking a stroll in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The “Deadpool” star and his wife were photographed walking together in the Big Apple’s Tribeca neighbourhood.

Reynolds wore a pink crew-neck sweater, while Lively was attired in a long coat, fastened with a single button, with both wearing sunglasses.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Reynolds and Lively recently welcomed their fourth child, and the new dad joked about becoming a father of four when ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman caught up with him at the recent Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto.

“I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great,” Reynolds quipped of his kids. “They have a private Instagram account that I follow.”

According to Reynolds, adding a fourth child to the brood hasn’t been as big of an adjustment as he expected. “You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so,” he shared. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”