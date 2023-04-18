Jackie Bonds says there’s no bad blood between her an “Love is Blind” ex fiancé Marshall Glaze.

The reality star shared an update on Instagram after her decision not to attend the reunion as well as her interview caused a backlash in the fandom.

“I would like to start this off by saying I sincerely apologize and take accountability for my actions and words in my relationship between Marshall and I,” she began her post.

READ MORE: Jackie Bonds And Josh Demas Skipped ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Due To ‘Death Threats’: ‘Netflix Wanted To Keep Us Safe’

“I also want to take the time to express my gratitude and appreciation for Marshall clearing up that I did in fact end the relationship before meeting Josh at the coffee shop,” she explained, addressing allegations she cheated on Glaze before breaking off the relationship.

“I understand that it was a quick transition from one relationship to another but this relationship did not start as most do in the real world,” she continued. “To some it may seem as if it was a quick transition, however there is only a small percent that can be shown on tv and my connection with Josh was much deeper than it seems from a viewers perspective.”

Bonds originally found love with Glaze at the end of season 4, but after the show ended, the two encountered issues and ultimately separated without tying the knot. She cited a “derogatory comment” as the spark for their separation. She is currently in a relationship with her longtime ex Josh Dumas.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Jackie Chats Dating ‘Walking Red Flag’ Josh, Has ‘No Regrets’ On How She Handled Ex Fiancé Marshall

“I also would like to thank Marshall for taking accountability the derogatory comment that was made off camera,” Bonds said. “I would also like to apologize and take accountability for my disparaging remarks as well in those leaked messages. It was tasteless and disrespectful to speak about anyone that way. It was never a battle between Marshall and I.”

While the 27-year-old didn’t attend the reunion in-person, which she later revealed was due to death threats, she did give an update to fans in a one-on-one interview with host Vanessa Lachey.

“I am thankful that Vanessa Lachey allowed me to speak my peace and take accountability for my actions,” continued the star. “All I can do is learn and grow from this experience. Like Marshall said at the reunion we both deserve happiness, peace, and to be able move on from what transpired last year.”

She concluded her post by noting that the two had reconciled and gotten over their differences off-camera, and that she wanted to take accountability publicly as well with the post.

A clip of Glaze clearing up the cheating rumours accompanied the post.