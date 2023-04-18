Arnold Schwarzenegger has some thoughts to share, and fans will be able to read them all in his upcoming book, BE USEFUL: Seven Tools for Live.

According to a release from the book’s publisher, Penguin Press, Schwarzenegger shares his seven rules that will assist the reader in finding life’s true purpose, gleaned his life experience.

“The world’s greatest bodybuilder. The world’s highest paid movie star. The leader of the world’s sixth largest economy. That these are the same person sounds like the setup to a joke. But this is no joke. This is Arnold Schwarzenegger. And this did not happen by accident,” reads the release.

Penguin Press — Penguin Press

As the release points out, Schwarzenegger’s success wasn’t random, but part of a process. “As the result of clear vision, big thinking, hard work, direct communication, resilient problem-solving, open-minded curiosity, and a commitment to giving back,” the release states. “All of it guided by the one lesson Arnold’s father hammered into him above all: be useful. As Arnold conquered every realm he entered, he kept his father’s adage close to his heart.”

Be Useful, the release adds, “takes readers on an inspirational tour through Arnold’s toolkit for a meaningful life,” demonstrating how readers can put those tools to use in their own lives.

“He brings his insights to vivid life with compelling personal stories, life-changing successes and life-threatening failures alike — some of them famous, some told here for the first time ever,” notes the release.

BE USEFUL: Seven Tools for Live arrives in bookstores Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, the “Terminator” star will next be seen starring in his first-ever TV series for Netflix, “FUBAR”, playing a CIA agent who teams up with his daughter, who’s also a spy.

“FUBAR” premieres May 25