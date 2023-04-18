Mark Consuelos is optimistic about his first time hosting “Live with Kelly and Mark”.

The actor and husband of longtime host Kelly Ripa made his debut on the show as a host on Monday, stepping in for Ryan Seacrest, who departed from the show.

“This show today truly felt like home,” the actor told Us Weekly. “I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right.”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa ‘Permanently’ Welcomes Mark Consuelos On ‘Live’ ‘Until One Of Us Dies’, Says ‘It’s One Of The Weirdest Social Experiments’

He said the two have “always” felt at “ease” together and that he felt “lucky” to have the opportunity to do so daily now as co-hosts.

Ripa was equally full of praise, commenting, “He’s a natural, and I have a good feeling this is going to be great for a while.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. (Image credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment) — Image credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

Despite their positive review of his performance, fans online were conflicted over the new dynamic.

“Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END,” one viewer tweeted.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Says She Doesn’t Mind ‘Being The Villain’ During Arguments With Mark Consuelos: ‘Neither One Of Us Needs To Be The Hero’

Others wondered whether they would work out the kinks in their dynamic, with one criticizing, “I am so happy to see Mark & Kelly this morning….But Kelly could PLEASE LET HIM TALK….!!! OMG…! Let him start and finish a story his way…It’s the only way it’s going work.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’. (Image credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment) — Image credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

“Live with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays at 9 a.m. eastern.