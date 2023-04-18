Aaron Carter‘s cause of death is now known. ET can confirm that the singer’s death was the result of the effects of taking alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the pop star drowned in a bathtub on Nov. 5 at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles. He was 34.

At the time, Carter’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, told ET that reports that Carter died “are true.” Helgeson added that the family will release a statement shortly, saying, “Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

MORE FROM ET:

Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Nick Carter Honors Late Brother Aaron Carter in New Music Video

Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Recalls Their Final Conversation