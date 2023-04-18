Aziz Ansari is preparing to make his big-screen directorial debut and so far he’s assembled an impressive (and impressively Canadian) cast.

As Deadline reports, the “Master of None” star will be directing “Good Fortune” for Lionsgate next year.

In addition to directing, Ansari will also be starring in the film, details of which are reportedly being kept under wraps.

He’ll be starring alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves; details about the characters they’ll be playing haven’t been revealed.

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake in a statement.

“We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director,” Drake added. “And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

