The hugely anticipated television adaptation of one of the most acclaimed novels in recent memory is finally set for its Netflix debut.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All The Light We Cannot See” is a groundbreaking limited series following the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (played by Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond so it won’t fall into the hands of the Nazis.

“Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish purposes, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope,” the synopsis reads.

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure. Cr. Katalin Vermes/Netflix © 2023

Nell Sutton as Young Marie-Laure, Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc. Cr. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2023

“Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, All The Light We Cannot See tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig. Cr. Katalin Vermes/Netflix © 2023

Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc. Cr. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2023

Directed by Shawn Levy (“The Adam Project”, “Free Guy”, the four-part miniseries also stars Hugh Laurie, Louis Hoffman, Lars Eidinger, Hélène Cardona, Aria Mia Loberti, Tomm Voss, Andrea Deck, Rashan Stone, Jeremy Wheeler and more.

“All the Light You Cannot See” debuts Nov. 2.