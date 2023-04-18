Jesy Nelson is not happy about the way The Sun has spun a recent interview she gave the British tabloid.

In the interview to promote her new so single “Bad Thing”, Nelson opened up about exiting Little Mix back in 2020.

“Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with,” she explained.

“For me my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled — and I really, really struggled with it,” she added, noting that she hadn’t spoken with the other members of the group since her exit.

While Nelson has previously noted that she’s not in touch with the other Little Mix members, The Sun‘s headline read, “NOT IN THE MIX: Jesy Nelson breaks silence on feud with Little Mix bandmates and admits ‘we haven’t spoken in over two years.’”

Nelson subsequently posted some video on Instagram Stories to express her disappointment that a brief comment she made while promoting her new song became the focus of the article, which was then picked up by numerous news outlets.

“So today, I woke up to 20-f**king-five articles about how I haven’t spoken to Little Mix in two years — the ‘ongoing feud,'” Nelson began.

“That one ‘no we haven’t spoken in two years’ gets put in every single headline… and it’s just f**king bulls**t because women just get pitted against each other, 24-seven, in music. And I hate it, I think it’s disgusting.”

Tears filling her eyes, Nelson complained that her intent to discuss the underlying theme of her song and music video, addressing domestic violence, was overshadowed.

“I made a song that’s really close to my heart, and a music video that means a lot to me, and I wanted to raise awareness of domestic violence… that’s what the interview was supposed to be about,” she continued.

“But we got told, ‘Sorry, that didn’t get enough clicks,” she said, concluding, “I just wanted to speak my truth on this one, because it really upset me.”