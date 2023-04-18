In her role as Waystar exec Gerri Kellman in “Succession”, J. Smith-Cameron has a somewhat twisted relationship with Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin.
In addition to “Succession”, Smith-Cameron is also starring in Netflix series “Waco: The Aftermath”, about the events leading up to the deadly standoff between federal authorities and Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh.
“We had a fabulous premiere last week,” Smith-Cameron wrote on Twitter, accompanying a photo of herself and the cast.
She then added a followup, featuring herself posing with her co-star’s brother, actor Rory Culkin, who was part of the cast of the 2018 miniseries “Waco”.
“And 👀who i invited to it (because he was so brilliant in the first series, Waco, as David Thibideau the guy who lived through and wrote the book,” she continued, adding a playful shot at her “Succession” co-star by writing, “(yes, that’s right it’s RORY, the NICE Culkin).”
