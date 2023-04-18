SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t watched tonight’s episode of “Big Brother Canada” on Global, consider yourself warned that spoilers lie ahead.

Tonight’s episode of “Big Brother Canada” introduced the game’s first first-ever “Fatal Feast,” which wound up leading to a surprise Chain of Safety eviction that sent another houseguest to the jury.

It all began when Daniel Clarke stumbled into the library as lights flickered and books fell of the shelves. He was soon joined by Hope Agbolosoo and Anika Mysha, with the trio working together to solve the clues found in the books.

The three then allowed the other houseguests entry into the library — for except Renee Mior, Claudia Campbell, and Shanaya Carter.

Assuming that the clues would lead to a special power, instead the houseguests discovered that those clues, when pieced together like a puzzle, revealed an invitation to a special dinner.

With tensions in the house running high, the houseguests gathered for the dinner, where host Arisa Cox informed them that this was no ordinary meal, but a “Fatal Feast” that would trigger the dreaded Chain of Safety.

As HOH, Kuzie chose the first houseguest to add to the Chain of Safety, forcing the others to do the same

until Ty, Santina and Renee were the last ones standing.

After Ty guaranteed his safety by triumphing in the “Too Hot to Candle” competition, that left Santina and Renee (now nominated for the fourth time) on the block.

Despite some last-minute emotional pleading to keep her, Santina couldn’t convince her fellow houseguests toward a change of heart, and was unanimously evicted in a six-zero vote.

“I’m not shocked,” said Santina during her exit interview with Arisa. “I knew I was a threat in that house, so they got their shot and they took it.”

