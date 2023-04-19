“Rust” is set to start filming this week.

ET can confirm that the Western is scheduled to resume principal photography on Thursday at Yellowstone Film Ranch.

“The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” Melina Spadone, Attorney for Rust Movie Productions said Tuesday. “Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.”

The news comes a year and a half after the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and a slew of legal trouble for its star, Alec Baldwin. In January, he was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after the gun he was holding on set discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has already formally entered a not-guilty plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the fatal shooting.

In a statement to ET, the star’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said, “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

The following month, Santa Fe prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge against the actor, resulting in only one charge of involuntary manslaughter against him. The charge that was dropped — involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act — made the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail because of the firearm enhancement. He has since pleaded not guilty to his remaining charge and has maintained he did not pull the trigger in the accident.

Like Baldwin, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In October, Baldwin and Hutchins’ estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor. As part of the settlement, it was noted that “Rust” would resume filming with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, joining the production as an executive producer.

The 65-year-old actor and the rest of the movie’s original principal players are due to return to set Thursday when production resumes.

