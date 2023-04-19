There are some roles Rachel McAdams wishes she’d taken.

In a new feature interview with Bustle, the “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” star reveals some of the roles she turned down in the ’00s.

Not so long after rising to fame with “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls”, McAdams decided to take a break that ended up lasting two years. She moved back to Canada, frequently biking around Toronto and spending time with family.

At the time, though, she was being offered all kinds of big movie roles, which she turned down, including, “The Devil Wears Prada”, “Casino Royale”, “Mission: Impossible III”, “Iron Man” and “Get Smart”.

“There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,'” she admits, though she sees the success of those films as a sign. “I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that.’”

Looking back on the break, McAdams says, “I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

She recalls, “There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing.”