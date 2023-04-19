Click to share this via email

Tom Sandoval is looking to move forward.

On Tuesday, TMZ caught up with the “Vanderpump Rules” star and asked whether he feels it’s time for people to move on from his cheating scandal.

“Yeah, I think they should,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous, man. The people that are perpetuating it most are the ‘squad’ of it all,” he added, referring to some of his female co-stars, though he didn’t name names.

Sandoval was then asked if he is happy about his ex, Ariana Madix, being spotted making out with another man at Coachella over the weekend.

“Yes, I love that,” he said. “Yes, I do. I really do.”

He added, “I’m really happy.”

The couple split last month, after the bombshell news broke that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.