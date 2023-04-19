Justin Bieber praised Frank Ocean’s Coachella set over the weekend, but it looks like he might not remember all of it judging by a TikTok clip that’s been doing the rounds online.

The Canadian hitmaker appeared to be taking a quick nap in one clip shared on the social media site.

Bieber’s eyes seemed to be closed as Ocean sang “At Your Best (You Are Love)”.

“not justin bieber asleep @ the frank set 😭😭😭😭,” TikTok user @pineappleonpisa wrote, adding in the caption: “it’s past his bedtime.”

Fans were upset over the weekend after it was announced Ocean’s set wouldn’t be livestreamed on YouTube. He also started his performance around an hour late.

However, Bieber said he loved it.

He posted, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved.

“It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Another viral video of Bieber from over the weekend saw his wife Hailey comforting him as he lay slumped over a barricade during The Kid Laroi’s performance.