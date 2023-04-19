Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa is going on a tear, literally.

On Tuesday’s, “Live with Kelly and Mark”, Ripa and husband/new co-host Mark Consuelos got a lesson in dancing jive from “Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

While having fun doing some of the moves with her husband, Ripa heard the sound of her dress getting torn.

“Did the entire back of my dress rip open? OK, fine. It’s just a breakaway dress,” she quickly remarked.

Consuelos said it was only a small tear, and then showed her it was merely a strap whose seam had torn a bit.

“Who cares?” Ripa announced as she ripped the strap right off the side of her dress to carry on with the dance lesson.

“So far I’ve torn my dress,” she joked, to which Johnson responded, “That’s what dance is all about.”

They went on to perform a dance set to Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”.