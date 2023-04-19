Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After a year of loss, mourning and personal reflection, Foo Fighters are ready to release their first new album following the death of the rock band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, in March 2022.

The band announced their 11th album But Here We Are on Wednesday and dropped the lead single “Rescued”.

The “brutally honest” upcoming album is an “emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year,” as per an official press release. “[It’s] a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.”

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Tease First New Track Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

This Is Happening Now.

Listen to ‘Rescued’ https://t.co/gWRpmKfQfP From the Album ‘But Here We Are’

Available June 2

Pre-order here: https://t.co/mzubnk5ol3 pic.twitter.com/GSZetrLHzb — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 19, 2023

Described as “courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic,” the band’s 10 new songs “run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are marks the first chapter of the band’s new life. It honours the bandmates’ bittersweet memories as they find refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago when they released their debut album.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins On Late Drummer’s Birthday: ‘Miss You So Much’

The album’s track list is as follows:

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest

But Here We Are drops June 2 and is currently available for pre-order.