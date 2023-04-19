Simu Liu is bringing positive energy on his birthday.

On Wednesday, the Canadian “Shang-Chi” star is celebrating turning 34, and on Instagram he shared some reflections on a difficult year.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Turns 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ Into A Bro-Country Bop On ‘That’s My Jam’

“So 33 was a bit of a wild s**tshow but also a year of great personal growth and healing,” he wrote. “Work accolades aside I was going through one of the toughest stints of my life this past fall and therapy and a great support system really got me through it. I’m feeling healthy and at peace going into 34.”

“This kind of life is maybe the most perilous in this day and age where anyone can write anything about you, true or not, and still have it reach thousands of ears on the internet,” Liu continued. “I have read things about me that have been twisted horribly or are just flat out false. I’m grateful to everyone who sees me and what I am about, which has always and will forever be an advocate of love, acceptance and equality for all.”

READ MORE: Simu Liu Unveils New Single ‘Don’t’, Inspired By ‘The Hard Times In My Life’

Finally, he added, “Thanks for being with me on the journey. It’s going to be a great year!”

His girlfriend, Allison Hsu, commented on the post, “love u birthday boy ❤️.”

Liu is looking to have a busy year, starring in the recent films “One True Loves” and “Simulant”, and with a big role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” coming this summer.