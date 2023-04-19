Click to share this via email

Rachel McAdams recalled going braless to film her new movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” shortly after giving birth.

McAdams stars as Margaret’s mother, Barb, in the upcoming flick.

Filming took place just five months after the Canadian actress gave birth to her daughter, with her having to pump in between shots.

McAdams told Bustle in a new interview, “I felt like a milking machine.”

The costume designer then asked her, “Why don’t we just try this without a bra?”

A synopsis for the film reads, “Raised by a Christian mother and a Jewish father, an adolescent girl starts to ask questions about religion and faith.”

McAdams continued, “The great irony is Margaret just can’t wait to get into a bra. But I’m playing a kind of wild child, hippie artist mom [who] doesn’t wear a bra throughout the whole film.”

However, going braless came with its own challenges, with the leaks and the size changes.

McAdams told the magazine, “[We] really wanted Barb to feel like a real person who’s still figuring herself out, to put Margaret and her on similar trajectories.”

The star is notoriously private when it comes to her family life with partner Jamie Linden and their two kids; a 5-year-old son and the daughter she welcomed in late 2020.