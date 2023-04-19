Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber kept things simple in the desert.

The 26-year-old model attended the Coachella music festival with husband Justin Bieber over the weekend, and on Instagram she shared her minimal makeup for the occasion.

In the video promoting her Rhode skincare brand, Hailey starts by applying “hydrating essence, which has been saving me in the desert all weekend.”

Getting to the makeup, she says, “So we’re basically doing nothing on the skin. A little on the cheek, shaping the brows and that’s basically it. Maybe a little something on the lids.”

In the end, she shows off the results.

Hailey Bieber/Rhode/Instagram

Over the weekend, Hailey shared pictures of her other Coachella looks, including one outfit featuring baggy jeans and a white tank top.

She and Justin were also spotted together at the music festival, with one viral clip showing Hailey appearing to comfort her husband during The Kid Laroi’s set.