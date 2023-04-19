Ray Romano spoke candidly about a recent health scare in a new interview with the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star revealed he had a stent put in his heart after doctors found a 90 per cent blockage in one of his major arteries.

“I had to have a stent put in,” Romano explained.

“I got kinda lucky that we found it before having a [widowmaker] heart attack.”

Romano is now on cholesterol medication after battling high cholesterol for two decades.

He told the podcast: “If I could go back 20 years, I would have gone on the meds.”

As well as having the heart procedure, Romano was also diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

He shared of dieting, “Every time, I said, ‘Let me do it myself.’ And I would go home, and I would eat right — not vegan, but a little healthier — and get it down a couple ticks,” Page Six reported.

However, Romano admitted he’d tend to go round in circles.

“I’d go home and think I was hot s**t. I’d get it down already, and I’d start cheating, cheating, and that was the cycle,” he recalled.

“It’s hard for me to sustain that diet stuff,” the comedian told the podcast.

“I’m on the meds, and it’s got [my cholesterol] all down now, so I figure now I can enjoy and eat some food. My sugar level’s up now,” he went on. “I’m on the pre-diabetic side.”

Romano’s comments come after he recently spoke to ET about experiencing chest pains while directing and starring in his film, “Somewhere in Queens”.

“I called my agent at one in the morning because I couldn’t sleep, I go, ‘I can’t do it, can’t do this,'” Romano recalled. “Because — I’m not joking — I had to go to my cardiologist in New York and get on the treadmill and do a stress test because I was getting chest pains.”