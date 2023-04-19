Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande was pictured in her Glinda attire for the first time as she filmed “Wicked” this week.

Grande could be seen wearing a bright pink gown and a glittering tiara, with her standing on top of what appeared to be a huge gold and pink throne or carriage while holding a sceptre.

According to the Daily Mail, eyewitnesses confirmed Grande had been shooting the film’s song “No One Mourns the Wicked” when the pics were taken.

The hitmaker has been busy filming alongside co-stars including Cynthia Erivo — who plays Elphaba — on the Buckinghamshire, U.K. set.

The Grande snaps came days after director Jon M. Chu shared two dark stills from the upcoming movie, showing Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” he captioned the post.

Commenting underneath, Erivo wrote, “It’s been wonderful making magic with you.”

“Wicked: Part One” is expected to be released on Nov. 27, 2024.