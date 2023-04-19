Click to share this via email

Bridget Fonda is happy out of the spotlight.

On Monday, the 59-year-old “Jackie Brown” star was spotted getting into a car with her son outside LAX airport, and she said she has no interest in getting back into Hollywood.

“No,” when asked, in a paparazzi video obtained by the Daily Mail, “It’s too nice being a civilian.”

Asked if there was any director who could convince her otherwise, Fonda answered, “Nope.”

The daughter of late actor Peter Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda, the actress made a name for herself in a string of ’90s films like “Single White Female” and “Point of No Return”.

In the early ’00s, Fonda retired from acting, making her final big screen appearance in the 2001 film “The Whole Shebang”, and her final on-screen appearance in the 2002 TV movie “Snow Queen”.

Over her career, Fonda was nominated for multiple awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1989 drama “Scandal”.

Fonda has been married to film composer Danny Elfman since 2003.