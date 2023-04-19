The stars of “True Detective” might really be related.

On Tuesday night, Woody Harrelson appeared alongside Justin Theroux on Global’s “The Late Show”, and was asked about the theory that Matthew McConaughey is his half-brother.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Reveals Woody Harrelson Might Actually Be His Brother

The speculation first came to light last week, when McConaughey shared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera” that his mother revealed she knew Harrelson’s dad around the time he was conceived.

“There is some veracity to that thought, because we talked to Ma Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother,” Harrelson told Stephen Colbert.

“It’s crazy. We were in Greece. We were watching the U.S. team win the World Cup, and I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘It’s odd that my father has no regrets,'” he said. “Now, I’ve known Ma Mac a long time. She goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting!”

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson To Reunite For New Apple TV+ Series

Asked how he would describe that pause, Harrelson said, “Filled with innuendo.”

“A pregnant pause,” Colbert joked.

Harrelson continued, explaining of the timing, “She was on a sabbatical from her relationship with [McConaughey’s] supposed father.”

The actor added, “We wanna go and test, but for [McConaughey] it’s a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he’s losing a father. But I’m like, ‘No, you’re gaining a different father, and a brother.'”