Tom Sandoval’s mom Terri reportedly knew about his affair with Raquel Leviss while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

It was previously reported that Leviss had visited Sandoval’s hometown of St. Louis in December, before she then visited again a month later in January, according to TMZ.

Despite the publication recently stating Sandoval’s family had turned down the chance to meet Leviss during her Dec. trip, they allegedly didn’t have much choice in Jan.

The “Vanderpump Rules” pair — whose months-long affair was revealed last month after Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Madix found a NSFW video on his phone — were at a bar with friends, when it had to close due to an ice storm warning in the area.

The pals then reportedly took shelter at Sandoval’s mom’s house, which turned out to be the first time Leviss met her.

Terri was said to have not been “cool with their situation” after finding out about the tryst, but “was cordial during the quick exchange,” TMZ stated.

Leviss and Sandoval reportedly stayed in the same room that night, with the rest of the group also staying over.

TMZ added Sandoval had told them this week that “it’s time for people to move on from Scandoval.”

Sandoval had been dating Madix for nine years when she found the video of Leviss on his phone last month. They’ve since split.