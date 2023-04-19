“Love is Blind” fans are demanding new hosts.

After Sunday night’s season 4 reunion special, a Change.org petition has gained thousands of signatures, with fans demanding hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey be removed from the show.

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment,” the petition explains.

“Most recently Nick Lachey shaded his ex-wife Jessica Simpson by claiming “second marriages are always the best” on the season 3 reunion,” it continues. “This comment was uncalled for, forced and spiteful toward Jessica who has been publicly supportive and positive about her ex husband.”

The petition accuses Vanessa of “domineering of every reunion” and “very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast.”

It also claims the hosts don’t make “any effort to guide the cast through a confusing and emotional experience and blatantly attempt to stir up drama.”

“Understandably, in the beginning LIB sought out any C-list celebrities to put their show on the map. Now three seasons in with a cult following and international versions of the show, it is time to upgrade to hosts that don’t make you want to turn off the show every time they speak. For a show that is attempting to be reality TV, Vanessa and Nick make it feel fake, cringy, and poorly produced,” the petition adds.

The petition was originally posted after the second second season, but the latest reunion added fuel to the fire.

Along with technical issues that prevented the Netflix special from airing live, the petition’s creator, Libby Cross, wrote, “The hosts showed bias towards certain contestants which felt like an obvious manipulation of the viewer to dislike certain contestants.”

She added, “The final straw for me was Vanessa pressing the female contestants about when they were going to have kids. Fertility is a tough subject for many women and to be forced to answer those questions on national television was cringey and wrong.”

In the wake of the season 4 reunion, the petition has gotten more attention, reaching over 21,000 signatures, with a goal of hitting 25,000.