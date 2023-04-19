Kinetic Content is speaking out against allegations they disregarded “Love is Blind” contestants’ mental health.

The production company behind Netflix’s wildly successful reality dating show is responding to an Insider article containing accounts of the poor mental health of contestants during the show. Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson and more “Love Is Blind” alum’s experiences are detailed.

The article claims contestants were sleep-deprived with 20-hour filming days and isolated on and off set. The conditions led to several cast members experiencing panic attacks during filming, with Ruhl claiming there wasn’t enough food on set as well.

“The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic,” the company said in a statement to People. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

Ruhl also claimed she fainted once during the pod portion of the show and was sent back to filming after testing negative for COVID-19. She also claimed that contestants’ pleas for help from the show were ignored.

“I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself,'” Ruhl said. “‘I’ve tried committing suicide before. I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this.'”

Thompson, whom she later divorced after the show, expressed similar concerns after filming had ended.

“I literally begged for help, and I didn’t get it. Like, ‘I want to fix my marriage that you’ve thrust us into for profit.’ And it was nothing,” he said.

Another contestant, Jeremy Hartwell, who has taken Netflix and Kinetic to court over labor law violations, said the producers manipulated cast members with knowledge of their previous relationships.

“I was bawling my eyes out. It was really embarrassing and distressing,” he recalled. “They would elicit whatever emotional response they wanted, and they were very, very good at it.”

Briana Holmes added, “I thought I might find my husband. I had no idea it was going to be a lot of emotional warfare.”