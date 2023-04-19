Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants to direct eventually.

The actress spoke to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel at Tuesday’s “Citadel” premiere in London, U.K., with Patel questioning whether directing was the next step for her.

Chopra Jonas said of whether she’d consider directing one of the episodes if “Citadel” was to return for a second season: “Oh, lord no! I don’t know… at some point I want to direct.

“I want to, but I just feel like I do so many things at the same time. I don’t have the bandwidth to just immerse myself. I hope to at some point,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Premiere of “Citadel” in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London, England. — Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Is Living Her Best Life: ‘I’m Grateful For The Ups & Downs’

Chopra Jonas stars as spy Nadia Sinh in the Prime Video series, alongside the likes of Richard Madden (Mason Kane) and Stanley Tucci (Bernard Orlick).

During another recent chat with Patel, Chopra Jonas spoke about how proud she was of the female actors of her generation, with their actions leading to women being able to nab roles like her character Nadia.

She told us, “To me, to create a character, to work on a character like Nadia in a genre that’s monopolized by men [in] the spy world [where] there are very few women that you can think of that have had really amazing, kick ass parts… that’s what makes me feel really proud.

“I’ve been in the entertainment business now 22 years, and I remember how it was when I started it and the journey female actors have taken in the last two decades,” she continued.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Adorable Photos Of Daughter Malti Marie’s 1st Easter

“I’m very proud of my colleagues and my generation who pushed the envelope, demanded better parts for ourselves and created them when people weren’t making it for them.

“There’s so many actors… Kerry Washington, Mindy [Kaling], Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon… people who are like, ‘I’ll make my show myself,’” she added, insisting that “it’s really empowering.”