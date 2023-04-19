Indian actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who headline the cast of the Indian spin-off of the upcoming Prime Video show “Citadel,” joined Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the show’s London premiere.

Speaking to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Dhawan and Samantha elaborated on what the “Citadel” universe means for global entertainment.

Dhawan calls “Citadel” the “biggest thing that’s going to be hitting every country” and adds, “People are not going to know what to expect. The excitement and the scale that the Russo brothers are getting with “Citadel” is huge.”

Samantha adds,“The inclusivity – it’s a long time coming now and it just feels really amazing to be a part of this grand universe that’s interconnected and stories are going to be connected. It’s great and something that we’ve been in the industry for many years now, but this is the first time that something like this is happening, which is great, which is a great step forward for sure.”

“Citadel,” from the Russo Brothers (first names Anthony and Joe), is conceived as a global-event show with spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. The mothership series features Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

Speaking about the action sequences in the Indian version of Citadel, Samantha tells ET Canada, “It is amazing to do the action because it’s not every day that a girl, especially an Indian heroine, gets to do an action. So, it is truly, truly amazing. I’m putting my heart and soul into this because you don’t get it too often. So, it’s important that I do my very, very best.”

Samantha has previously featured in the Indian web series “The Family Man”, which was also helmed by “Citadel” director duo Raj and DK.

Dhawan, who is not new to the action genre, describes Samantha as a “tough cookie” and reveals, “She (Samantha) had a concussion. She’s such a trooper. And she went back and shot (and) I partially dislocated my jaw.”

Samantha chimes in, “It’s worth it.”

Citadel premieres on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.