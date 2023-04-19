Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Premiere of "Citadel" in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London, England.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to see women supporting other women.

The actress spoke to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel at Tuesday’s “Citadel” premiere in London, U.K., with the host mentioning how the Russo brothers — exec producers, Joe and Anthony — were “just overwhelmed” by Chopra and what she did with the series.

Chopra Jonas shared, “They were amazing to give me the opportunity, you know, to be able to have the foresight to say ‘I’m going to put this on your shoulders and you’re going to be able to run with it.’

“They are amazing filmmakers to work with and have such a big vision, and I have to give [Head of Amazon Studios] Jennifer Salke props. It was her idea and she spoke to me before I’d even met the Russo brothers.

“So, you know, it takes women in positions of power, creating space for other women, which is why we need women in decision-making roles,” she added.

Chopra stars as spy Nadia Sinh in the Prime Video series, alongside the likes of Richard Madden (Mason Kane) and Stanley Tucci (Bernard Orlick).

During another recent chat with Patel, Chopra Jonas spoke about how proud she was of the female actors of her generation, with their actions leading to women being able to nab roles like her character Nadia.

She recalled, “I’ve been in the entertainment business now 22 years, and I remember how it was when I started it and the journey female actors have taken in the last two decades.”

Elsewhere in our “Citadel” London premiere chat, Chopra spoke about whether directing is the next step for her. See what she had to say in the clip below.