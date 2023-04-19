The Weeknd is speaking out about the criticism “The Idol” has experienced.

The musician stars in the series as nightclub owner Tedros, opposite Lily-Rose Depp, but the controversial series has had a bumpy road to release.

After HBO refuted a Rolling Stone article which reported the production had gone “wildly, disgustingly off the rails,” The Weeknd, whose legal name is Abel Tesfaye, seems to be giving his own opinion on the rumours.

“I’m used to it more than someone like [director Sam Levinson], who’s probably a little bit used to it now,” he told Interview Magazine when asked about narratives created around a production. “And I’m sure Lily, definitely—Lily’s stronger than both of us. But I’ve been judged since the beginning.”

Tesfaye detailed his career since the early days, when he says he always seemed to court controversy.

“My stuff’s always kind of been provocative. I understand it’s hard for people to separate that sometimes and that some people want to have an opinion about you, even if it’s not true,” he explained.

The “Blinding Lights” singer believes that having fans and haters comes with the territory of working as an artist.

“As an artist, you have to know that you can’t please everybody, and you have to accept that it comes with the job. You have to remind yourself that everybody that knows you, knows you’re a good person,” he continued. “If you’re going out there trying to prove to people you’re a good person all the time, then it becomes like a dead end. But what I’ve learned is, with time people will learn to understand. But I have thick skin. I’m used to it.”

Where Tesfaye takes issue, however, is when other people involved with the production also become targets of negative attention.

“When it affects other people it hurts me a little bit. That’s what I’m learning about the film business, is that when people start rumors, it really does hurt a lot of other people,” added the singer. “A lot of people work hard on these projects. When I’m in my world, and you guys are coming at me, it’s like, alright, cool. I’m a big boy. I can figure it out. But you have 200 people working hard on a project like this, that hurts.”

The Weeknd previously clapped back at the critical article on Instagram when it first went viral.

“The Idol” is set to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival which runs from May 16 to May 27.