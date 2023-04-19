Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée wants to know more about his cause of death.

In a statement to TMZ, Melanie Martin is calling into question the results of the singer’s autopsy, which were revealed on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner found that Carter drowned in the bathtub at his home while under the influence of a number of drugs, explaining that he had become “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the drugs.

The autopsy concluded that Carter slipped under the water and drowned, leading to his accidental death.

Despite the official ruling, Martin said, “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me.”

She explained, “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?”

Martin added, “I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Carter was found dead last November, at which time his family claimed the coroner had told them the singer did not have water in his lungs, leading them to believe he died of a drug overdose.