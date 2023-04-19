Keri Russell revealed why she “had to say yes” to her new show “The Diplomat” in a new interview with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair.

Russell, who plays Kate Wyler in the show alongside her on-screen husband Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), also serves as an executive producer.

A synopsis reads, “Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star.”

READ MORE: ‘The Diplomat’: Keri Russell Stars In Netflix’s Tense Political Drama

Russell told Blair of what made her want to do the show: “Really, just the scripts. What Debora Cahn, who created and wrote it, had written, you know… I wasn’t looking to take a new show.

“I had such an amazing experience with ‘The Americans’, I have a very busy life at home. We still have three little kids in school, so I wasn’t shopping around for one.”

READ MORE: ‘Beef’ Star Ali Wong Got Netflix To Spend A Lot Of Money Just So She Could Kiss Keanu Reeves In 2019 Film ‘Always Be My Maybe’

Russell shares kids River, 15, and Willa, 11, with her ex-husband Shane Deary, as well as 6-year-old Sam with partner Matthew Rhys.

The star went on to say of not being able to get the show off her mind, “When this came my way, I just kind of couldn’t stop thinking about it.

“You know, I kept walking away and doing something else… then I thought, ‘Oh, it’s so fun.’ I just keep thinking about the messiness of that girl and that weird relationship and how push and pull it is, and Debora’s humour… I had to say yes.”

“The Diplomat” hits Netflix on April 20.