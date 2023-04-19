Click to share this via email

“The White Lotus” is coming back with at least one familiar face.

Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season of the hit HBO series, will be returning for the upcoming third season, Variety reported.

The actress is the first star reportedly cast in the new season, which will be set in Thailand.

In the first season, Rothwell’s character was led on by Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, a wealthy resort guest who promised to give her money to start her own business.

For season 2, which changed locales and most of its cast, Coolidge returned to reprise her Emmy-winning role.

Rothwell was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the Emmys.

Along with “The White Lotus”, Rothwell starred in “Insecure”, appeared in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad”, and has written for “Saturday Night Live”.