A shirtless selfie that Drake shared on social media is resulting in the Toronto rapper being deluged with accusations that his six-pack abs aren’t the result of hours in the gym, but a surgeon’s scalpel.

In a pic he shared on Instagram Stories, Drake appears with a towel wrapped around his waist, showcasing his muscular midsection.

Drake/Instagram

After the pic appeared, Complex reported that fans began sharing their own thoughts, questioning whether Drake’s impressive-looking abs may have been the result of some cosmetic enhancements.

Incisions barely healed and naked on the gram 😭 https://t.co/4ycn8kVt2a — Kam 🪷 (@KammyTaughtYou) April 19, 2023

drake and these tummy tuck abs — jãy (@iemonade) April 19, 2023

Does Drake know that people with defined abs usually have other defined muscles too? Like, we know he paid for em, but it’s a wild visual 😂 https://t.co/SeMycByoVx — Cap'n Black Sparrow (@TheArnold_SoM) April 19, 2023

Drake got surgery to get them abs or? — ✺ (@TeeAirRa_) April 19, 2023

Ik people shame him for alleged surgery but his surgeon ate bye https://t.co/x25wmYdQT8 — the fine chocolate friend (@anh___) April 19, 2023

Omg i forgot Drake abs fake nvm pic.twitter.com/uhyAtbYMZr — z⛧yla (@inhamood) April 19, 2023

Why drake got abs but his arms look like that lol — Sandy Cheeks (@mommysalami_) April 19, 2023

Can y’all please stop spreading that picture of drake? His lipo and sculpted abs are scary. — ~D (@drvgFvck) April 19, 2023