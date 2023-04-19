A shirtless selfie that Drake shared on social media is resulting in the Toronto rapper being deluged with accusations that his six-pack abs aren’t the result of hours in the gym, but a surgeon’s scalpel.
In a pic he shared on Instagram Stories, Drake appears with a towel wrapped around his waist, showcasing his muscular midsection.
After the pic appeared, Complex reported that fans began sharing their own thoughts, questioning whether Drake’s impressive-looking abs may have been the result of some cosmetic enhancements.
