A shirtless selfie that Drake shared on social media is resulting in the Toronto rapper being deluged with accusations that his six-pack abs aren’t the result of hours in the gym, but a surgeon’s scalpel.

In a pic he shared on Instagram Stories, Drake appears with a towel wrapped around his waist, showcasing his muscular midsection.

Drake/Instagram
After the pic appeared, Complex reported that fans began sharing their own thoughts, questioning whether Drake’s impressive-looking abs may have been the result of some cosmetic enhancements.