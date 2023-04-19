The royal family is still at odds.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry would be attending his father King Charles’ coronation, but that his wife, Meghan Markle would not be joining him.

The Duchess of Sussex will instead stay back home in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

It has been reported that Charles is “pleased” his son will be attending the ceremony, at which he will officially be crowned.

A close friend told People that while many in the royal family had hoped for a reconciliation with Harry, that hasn’t come to fruition.

“At this point, it’s become so personal,” the source said. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.”

A palace insider also said, “Things are strained.”

Last month, Harry raised the eyebrows of royal watchers when he travelled to London for a court hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers, but did not go to see either Charles or his brother, Prince William.

While there had already been divisions in the family, things apparently reached a boiling point with the release of Harry’s candid memoir Spare in January.

At the coronation, Harry is not expected to have any official role, and likely won’t be participating in other events planned, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.